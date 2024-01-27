Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.84. 11,477,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,403. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

