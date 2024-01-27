Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,484 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. 11,477,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

