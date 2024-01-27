Truist Financial Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFRC. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. 87,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,557,000 after buying an additional 521,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

