Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.16.

MSFT traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.93. 17,803,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,177,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a one year low of $242.20 and a one year high of $407.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day moving average is $349.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

