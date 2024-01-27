Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tucows

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

In related news, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

