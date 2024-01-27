Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.