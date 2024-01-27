Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $65.52. 13,099,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

