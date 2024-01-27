Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $65.52. 13,099,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

