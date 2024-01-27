Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.03

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 10552208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

