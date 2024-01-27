UBS Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $950.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $865.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $767.79. The stock had a trading volume of 197,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,151. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.66. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.