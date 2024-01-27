Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.93 million and approximately $961,667.52 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,015.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00577790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00171402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00023015 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17831633 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,049,062.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.