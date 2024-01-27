UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 1,750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.5 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
UniCredit stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $29.31.
UniCredit Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.