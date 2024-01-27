UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 1,750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.5 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

