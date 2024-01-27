Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $48.37. 6,184,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,590. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

