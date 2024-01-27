Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

