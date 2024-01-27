Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

