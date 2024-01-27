United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,791. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

