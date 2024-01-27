United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Head to Head Survey

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 1,411.86 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 6.49 -$7.94 million ($1.00) -34.84

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Health Products has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -791.02% Sanara MedTech -13.05% -20.51% -13.54%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats United Health Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mesquite, Nevada.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

