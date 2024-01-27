United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at HSBC

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,366,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,731. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 162,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

