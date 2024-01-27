United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

