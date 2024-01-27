United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,095. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,912,000. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

