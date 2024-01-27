United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 223,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,056. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $263.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

