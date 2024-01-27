Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,989. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.