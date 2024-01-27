Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 134,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,947. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2,125.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

