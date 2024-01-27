Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 133,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,873. Universal has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

