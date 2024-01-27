Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.94. Univest Financial shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6,532 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

