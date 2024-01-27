Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 5.7 %
Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. Unrivaled Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
