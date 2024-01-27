Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 5.7 %

Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. Unrivaled Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.