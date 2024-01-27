Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UPNRF remained flat at $30.70 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

