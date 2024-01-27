Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UPNRF remained flat at $30.70 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.
About Uponor Oyj
