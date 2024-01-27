Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

