US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $79.82.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

