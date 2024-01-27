US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

