US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,369 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.73. 407,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,858. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

