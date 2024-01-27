Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 33,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Uxin has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uxin will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uxin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.