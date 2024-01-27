Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 33,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Uxin has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin ( NASDAQ:UXIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uxin will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

