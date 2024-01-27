VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $470.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
See Also
