VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $470.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,837,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

