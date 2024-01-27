Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 214.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.08. 311,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

