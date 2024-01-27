Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.73.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

