VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.88

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 25600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.