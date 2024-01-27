Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,497,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $192.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

