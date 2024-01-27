Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 340,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

