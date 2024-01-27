Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $117,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 2,529,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,890. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

