Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.80

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 175797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

