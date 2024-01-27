Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $218.67. 27,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.27 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

