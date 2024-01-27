Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 80.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTWG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.