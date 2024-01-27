Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 80.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

