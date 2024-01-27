Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

