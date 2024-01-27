Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The company has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day moving average is $413.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

