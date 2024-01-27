Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.