VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 34.1% in January

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VCI Global Price Performance

Shares of VCI Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 137,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,253. VCI Global has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

