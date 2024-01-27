VeChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.53 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $27.53 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The official message board for VeChain is vechainofficial.medium.com.

Get VeChain alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.