Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Venus Concept Trading Up 2.5 %
Venus Concept stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,279.43%. Analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Venus Concept
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.