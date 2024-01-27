Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Venus Concept Trading Up 2.5 %

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,279.43%. Analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

