Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 5,238,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

