Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

